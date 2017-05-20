Charleston teen charged with armed robbery

The Charleston Police Department have arrested Jalyn Mazyck on multiple charges, including armed robbery.

The incident occurred when Mazyck agreed to meet with another individual on Hester Street to smoke marijuana.

Upon arriving at the residence, Mazyck then pulled out a black semi-automatic pistol and demanded the victim's wallet and phone.

The victim refused to hand over his valuables, which is when Mazyck fired a round off into the air and fled the scene. As Mazyck was fleeing, he turned around and shot another round, this time pointing directly at the victim. The bullet missed and did not hit anyone.

Another individual fled with Mazyck down West Poplar Street in a white pick-up truck.

Mazyck was later arrested and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon. A $50,000 bond was issued for each of the three charges.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.