City of Charleston PD hosts Breaking Down Barriers event

Charleston City police are working to break down the barriers!

Law enforcement joined the community at Harmon Field Saturday afternoon for engaging activities.

Officers hosted a fun afternoon of live music, food, and performances at Harmon Field today, in efforts to build a stronger connection with the community.

City residents and officers spent the time dancing to music with Carolina Studios and local DJs, dancing with New Alpha Praise Team and St. Julian Steppers.There were also jump castles, snow cones, popcorn, games and awesome giveaways.

Today's event focused on giving local families the opportunity to hang out and get to know the police officers who strive to serve them.

Breaking down the barriers is an annual event held by the department each year.

