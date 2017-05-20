Harbor View Elementary takes part in Nationwide Giveback Day

Parents, teachers, and staff from Harbor View Elementary School put on their chef hats today, to make 5,000 meals for the Lowcountry Food Bank.

Today's food drive was a part of a larger campaign across the nation called "A Million Students Strong".

Harbor View is one of 22 schools in the U.S. participating to make a total of 160,000 meals for families in need.

Today's nationwide campaign is hosted by Boosterthon, an organization that has raised more than $100,000,000 for schools across the country. Boosterthon celebrates the collective impact of more than one million students across the country by donating to food banks in local communities.

Throughout the academic year, every time a class reached $30 per lap in its Boosterthon Fun Run, Boosterthon pledged to provide three meals to local individuals in need, with the goal of providing 160,000 meals across the country and raising awareness about hunger in U.S. communities.

"Part of Boosterthon's mission is to help make every city thrive," Chris Carneal, Founder and CEO of Boosterthon said. "That's why we couldn't be more excited to join arms with students, parents, teachers and school leadership to pack meals that will go directly to kids and families in the cities we live in and serve. Not only will we strengthen our cities, but we'll strengthen each other in the process."

The Boosterthon Fun Run is a national fund raising program that promotes fitness, leadership, and character and partners with more than 1,900 schools each year. Since its founding in 2001, Boosterthon has raised schools more than $155 million and re-imagined an industry that relied on students selling products door-to-door. Through Boosterthon, students benefit from a fun, interactive program that makes a positive impact on schools and develops leaders. On average, Boosterthon Fun Run schools increase profits by 70 percent compared to traditional product-sale fundraisers.

