Clemson ends regular season with rout of N.C. State

Behind 15 hits, five runs in the third inning and six runs in the seventh inning, No. 12 Clemson defeated NC State 15-6 at Doak Field on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers improved to 39-17 overall and 17-13 in the ACC. The Wolfpack, who won the series 2-1, fell to 33-22 overall and 16-14 in ACC play.

NC State scored an unearned run in the first inning, then Clemson answered with five runs in the third inning. Logan Davidson and Weston Jackson hit run-scoring singles, then Grayson Byrd hit a two-out, two-run single to cap the scoring. The Wolfpack plated four runs in the sixth inning, then Clemson answered with six runs in the seventh inning, as Reed Rohlman, Seth Beer and Jackson all hit two-out, run-scoring doubles before Chris Williams belted a three-run homer, his 14th long ball of the season. The Tigers, who were 10-for-17 with runners in scoring position, tacked on two runs in the eighth inning. Beer extended his hitting streak to 12 games as well.

Tiger starter Pat Krall (8-2) earned the win, as he yielded nine hits, five runs (four earned) and three walks with three strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched. Wolfpack starter Michael Bienlien (3-3) suffered the loss, as he gave up five runs on four hits in 2.1 innings pitched.

Clemson is the No. 5 in the ACC Tournament, which will be played at Louisville (Ky.) Slugger Field from Tuesday to Sunday. The Tigers’ first game is Tuesday or Wednesday against Duke on RSN and ACC Network Extra.



-per Clemson Athletics