Hanahan police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

The Hanahan Police Department is currently looking for a missing 15-year-old female who is possibly suicidal, according to Lt. Fowler with the department.

Police are looking for Autumn Sky Meyers, she did not come home after school on Friday.

Meyers was last seen and heard from on Friday, at approximately 3:30 p.m. at Hanahan High School when she had made a phone call to her social worker from an office number requesting to be removed from her foster home, police say.

"Meyers is diagnosed with Post Traumatic Distress Disorder, mental depression, and has suicidal idealizations. She is prescribed medications for depression and anxiety disorders." Lt. Fowler said.

She was last seen wearing black frame prescription glasses, black pants, black shirt, black shoes, and carrying a black book bag.

She is described as standing 5'05", weighing 225 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, call Hanahan Police at (843) 747-5711.

