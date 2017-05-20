The Citadel comes up short v. Wofford, will play VMI in SoCon tourney Tuesday

The Citadel baseball team completed its regular season on Saturday afternoon, falling 4-2 to Wofford at Joe Riley Park.



The Bulldogs (16-34, 7-17 SoCon) will face VMI on Tuesday in the opening game of the Southern Conference Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases.



The Citadel opened the scoring against Wofford in the bottom of the first inning after back-to-back two out hits by Bryce Leasure and William Kinney. With both runners in scoring position, Joe Sabatini hit a high chopper to the Wofford third baseman, who overthrew his target to allow both runs to score on the infield single.



The Bulldogs were held scoreless over the final eight innings, however, as Wofford starter Chris Sheehan settled in. Matt Ellmyer and Reese Maniscalco were tough out of the bullpen.



Wofford got onto the board for the first time in the third inning, thanks to a double steal attempt with two outs. Leasure threw down to second to cut down the first base stealer, but before the tag could be applied, Kody Ruedisili scored from third for the Terriers.



In the fourth inning, Wofford scored two runs to take its first and only lead of the game. They tacked on an insurance run in the eighth inning.



In the bottom of the ninth, the Bulldogs began a rally after a one-out single by Barrett Charpia. J.D. Davis then roped a ball up the middle that looked destined for a hit, but was snagged by Wofford shortstop Alex Malsch, who promptly picked off Charpia at first to end the game.



Will Pillsbury made the start, allowing three runs over 3.1 innings with three walks and two strikeouts. Kyle Smith performed well out of the 'pen with 2.2 shutout innings. Thomas Byelick allowed an unearned run over two innings, while Jordan Buster worked a clean ninth.



The Citadel totaled nine hits offensively, but left seven runners on base. Charpia recorded two hits in his final home game of his collegiate career. Taylor Cothran and Jeffery Brown each multi-hit games with two apiece.



The Bulldogs will face VMI on Tuesday in the SoCon Championship with first pitch at 10 a.m. from Greenville, South Carolina. The Citadel defeated VMI in two-of-three games in the first conference series of the season.



-per The Citadel Athletics