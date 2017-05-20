Trio arrested in connection with stolen vehicle pursuit, other charges

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a trio after a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

On Wednesday, deputies were patrolling Dorchester Road when they saw a black Ford truck cut off a vehicle while merging onto Dorchester Road.

The driver continued to change lanes, cut off drivers, and did not establish a lane of travel, according to reports.

The driver was identified as Alex Bailey, 37, of Hanahan.

A deputy initiated a traffic stop for reckless driving.

Speeds continued to climb, and reached 110 miles per hour, deputies said.

The chase continued down to Hagood Street, where it attempted to pass a black Chevrolet Suburban and struck it, reports say.

The suspect's vehicle bounced off of the Suburban and struck an electric pole.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, Bailey, pushed his way out of the passenger side of the Ford and continued his evading on foot, deputies say. Bailey was apprehended by K-9 deputy Bostic.

SCE&G was called to the scene to clear the vehicle due to power lines falling and beginning to spark.

Deputies searched the vehicle and located two female purses that belonged to the front passenger, Courtney Kinner, 33, and the rear passenger, Candace Quattlebaum, 34.

Quattlebaum told deputies the white purse was hers. Inside they said they located an envelop with cash that totaled to $2,553. They also located straws with a white powder substance that later tested to be cocaine.

Inside of Kinner's purse deputies said they located $1,364 in cash and a spare key for the Ford truck.

Deputies continued their search of the truck and found three bottles of Crowne Royle, but one has a broken seal, and were located in the front passenger floorboard, deputies said.

Deputies located multiple burglary tools, wigs, and masks, according to reports.

Bailey was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights/sirens, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident. He was given a courtesy summons (ticket) for reckless driving. He also had a warrant from Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Kinner was charged with possession of stolen vehicle and transporting liquor with a broken seal.

Quattlebaum was charged with possession of cocaine.

