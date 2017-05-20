Quantcast

Fire officials, police responding to fire on W. Coleman Blvd. - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Fire officials, police responding to fire on W. Coleman Blvd.

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Live 5) (Source: Live 5)
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Fire officials are responding to the area of W. Coleman Boulevard and Cliffwood Drive for a fire, according to dispatch.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly