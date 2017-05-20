Coast Guard kicks off safe boating week with open house, water safety advice

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the tragic fire that claimed nine Charleston Fire Department firefighters. The Charleston Fire Department will commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the loss of nine Charleston Firefighters at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.More >>
This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the tragic fire that claimed nine Charleston Fire Department firefighters. The Charleston Fire Department will commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the loss of nine Charleston Firefighters at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.More >>
Fire officials are responding to the area of W. Coleman Boulevard and Cliffwood Drive for a fire, according to dispatch.More >>
Fire officials are responding to the area of W. Coleman Boulevard and Cliffwood Drive for a fire, according to dispatch.More >>
The Coast Guard sector Charleston held an open house to kick-off National Safe Boating Week.More >>
The Coast Guard sector Charleston held an open house to kick-off National Safe Boating Week.More >>
An officer with the Mount Pleasant police, and his wife with Animal Control, are being praised as heroes after rescuing a kitten from the Ravenel bridge on Friday.More >>
An officer with the Mount Pleasant police, and his wife with Animal Control, are being praised as heroes after rescuing a kitten from the Ravenel bridge on Friday.More >>
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a trio after a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.More >>
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a trio after a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.More >>