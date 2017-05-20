City of Charleston fire begins plans for 10-year firefighter death anniversary

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the tragic fire that claimed nine Charleston Fire Department firefighters.

The Charleston Fire Department will commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the loss of nine Charleston Firefighters at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.

The ceremony will be conducted at the Charleston Nine Memorial Park, located at 1807 Savannah Highway.

Members of the fire service and the community are welcome to attend.

Standing Watch:

Charleston Fire Department personnel will initiate a watch at the flagpole of the memorial park starting at midnight and continuing for the 24 hours of June 18th.

Uniformed personnel interested in participating in the watch should contact Battalion Chief Travis Holsberg via email at holsebergt@charleston-sc.gov.

Schedule:

Family members may arrive any time prior to 7:00 p.m.

Uniformed personnel from outside agencies should arrive by 6:30 p.m.and check in with the CFD member located at the Alpha/Delta corner of the memorial park.

The ceremony will begin promptly at 7:00 p.m.

Ceremony:

Families of the fallen and members of the CFD, past and present, will be seated in the tented area and will receive priority seating.

Uniformed CFD personnel will assemble in the park at 6:30 p.m.

Uniformed personnel from outside agencies will be directed in to the park, as space allows, following CFD members.

Service

Ringing of the bell followed by bagpipes.

Parking:

Parking in the area is very limited and we encourage carpooling.

The memorial park parking lot along Savannah Highway will not be available.

Please see the map below for the two recommended parking areas.

