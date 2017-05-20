Battery play to 2-2 draw against Islanders

A shorthanded Charleston Battery battled from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with the Harrisburg City Islanders Saturday night at FNB Field.

Charleston, already down a goal, were reduced to 10 men in the 54th minute after Tah Brian Anunga was shown his second yellow of the match. Despite the number disadvantage, the Battery pressed for an equalizer and found it midway through the second half.

Substitute Dante Marini received a pass from Quinton Griffith down the right flank and served a ball into the penalty area. Kotaro Higashi knocked Marini’s cross back to Ataulla Guerra who smashed it into the bottom corner of Brandon Miller’s goal to tie the match at one.

Romario Williams scored his league-leading seventh goal seconds after Guerra’s equalizer. Marini played creator again, after winning possession back for the Battery in the attacking third and threading Williams through. The Jamaican center forward showed a turn of pace and beat the Harrisburg defender to the ball and slotted a shot past Miller to his right.

After William’s goal, Charleston looked like they were going to escape Pennsylvania with a full three points, but Harrisburg scored an equalizer in the fifth minute of injury time. Jonathan Mendoza knocked the ball into the net after a scramble in the six yard box to salvage a point for the home side.

The Battery will continue their road swing this Thursday in Bethlehem. Kickoff against the Steel is scheduled for 11:00 AM. Charleston will stay on the road following the match against Bethlehem for games against New York Red Bulls II (5/28) and Jacksonville Armada (5/31) in the Open Cup before returning home on June 3rd to play Louisville City FC.



