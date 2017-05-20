RiverDogs rip apart GreenJackets

Every RiverDogs batter collected a hit and reached base at least twice as Charleston racked up a historic 18 runs on 20 hits to blow out the Augusta GreenJackets, 18-4, in front of 5,037 fans on Saturday night at The Joe.

The RiverDogs’ run and hit totals were each the most since May 29, 2012 at Asheville when the club collected 19 runs on 21 hits at McCormick Field.

The RiverDogs (21-21) set new season records all across the board, including the game being the first time the offense did not record a strike out. Estevan Florial led the slugfest, matching a career-high with four hits including a double and three RBI.

After the RiverDogs took a four run lead in the first inning, Nick Green’s night came to a close early in the second as the GreenJackets (13-27) tied it up. Augusta batted around for their only runs in the game, starting with a hit batter on catcher Skyler Ewing. Back to back singles brought in their first run of the game off the bat of left fielder Jacob Heyward. Third baseman Manuel Geraldo scored a run with a fielder’s choice then back to back hits from the top of the order tied the game at 4.

Charleston batted around in back to back innings as they broke up a 4-4 tie in the fourth. They sent a combined 20 men to the plate across the fourth and fifth, scoring ten runs between both innings.

Charleston tacked on again in the fifth as four more runs came in to score on four hits through the inning, including a little league home run that come off the bat of right fielder Carlos Vidal.

Raynel Espinal (1-0, 1.42) collected his first win and tied his career high of six innings pitched, allowing just two hits and eight strikeouts in relief.

The RiverDogs pursued the season records further in the bottom of the eighth. They tacked on four more runs on six hits, making it 18-4.

Second baseman Diego Castillo went 3-for-5 while catcher Donny Sands collected three RBI with a pair of hits. Seven different RiverDogs all had multi-hit games.



-per Charleston RiverDogs