Bishop England wins 3-A baseball state championship

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Bishop England scored 3 runs in the 6th inning to earn a 4-2 comeback win over Seneca to win the 3-A state baseball championship in Lexington on Saturday. 

The win gives the Battling Bishops their 8th state championship and first since 2011. 

Shawn Runey pitched a complete game for BE who won the best of 3 series, two games to one. 

Bishop England got on the board first with an unearned run in the top of the first inning to go up 1-0 before Seneca answered with 2 runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 2-1 lead. 

It stayed that way until the 6th when the Bishops tied the game on a pass ball that allowed Leo Albano to score making it 2-2. Will Bastian and Matthew McManus followed that up with RBI doubles to give BE the 4-2 lead. 

The win also gave Bishop England 9 state championships for the 2016-17 school year, a new school record. 

