Richter, Wondrack Power Cougars To 11-7 Win Over Delaware

Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.) went 4-for-6 with a home run and five RBIs – including four in the seventh inning – and Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) added three hits and three runs batted in to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to an 11-7 win over Delaware on Saturday on the final day of the regular season.

The result slots College of Charleston (26-29, 13-11 CAA) into the fifth seed in next week’s Colonial Athletic Association Championship, and drops Delaware (30-21, 15-9 CAA) into the fourth seed – meaning the Cougars and Blue Hens will meet for a fourth consecutive game in the opening matchup of the CAA Tournament on Wednesday.

The Cougars pounded out 11 runs on 14 hits – including three for extra bags – compared to seven tallies on 16 base knocks for the Blue Hens. Richter paced the offense with four hits, three runs scored, and five RBIs to go along with a home run and a double. Wondrack added a 3-for-5 effort with three RBIs, while Joey Mundy (Huntington, W.Va.) picked up a pair of base knocks. Mundy, Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.), and Xavier Freeman (New Lima, Okla.) each drove in one run.

Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) got the start and pitched into the fourth, allowing three runs and striking out one for a no-decision. Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) surrendered two runs on four hits in three innings to earn the win. Griffin Mclarty (Buckner, Ky.) tossed two and one-third frames, allowing two runs, before Justin Baker (Huntersville, N.C.) recorded the final two outs in the ninth.

Calvin Scott and Nick Tierno each collected three hits to lead the way for Delaware, as Brian Mayer drove in two runs with a 2-for-4 effort. Scott, Jordan Glover, Nick Patten, Doug Trimble, and Diaz Nardo each plated one run.

Kevin Milley took the ball and surrendered one earned run on four hits in four innings of work. James Meeker was the first man out of the bullpen, and allowed seven runs on seven hits in two and one-third to take the loss. Colman Vila recorded the final two outs of the seventh, while Kyle Hinton tossed two scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth.

The Blue Hens opened the scoring with an RBI single from Glover in the first to take an early 1-0 lead. The Cougars would answer with a three run third, tying the score on a base knock from Richter before Wondrack put CofC in front, 3-1, with a two-run single to center.

After Delaware countered with two runs in the home half to even the tally at 3-3, Wondrack drove in his third run of the day with an RBI single to give the Cougars a 4-3 lead. The Blue Hens answered with two in the sixth to jump back in front, 5-4, on back-to-back doubles from Glover and Scott, and a sac fly by Patten.

Richter got the Cougars going in the seventh, leading off the inning with a solo homer to right – his first of the season – to knot the score at 5-5. After Freeman drove in Roper with a double for the go-ahead run, Dixon drew a bases-loaded walk and Mundy grounded an RBI single into center to extend the advantage to 8-5. Richter then dropped a bases-clearing double into left center to cap a seven-run seventh as the Cougars batted around in the frame en route to taking an 11-5 lead. Delaware would counter with one in the seventh and one in the ninth, before Dixon hauled in a liner at third and trotted to second for the force to complete the game-ending double play.

The fifth-seeded Cougars will take the diamond against the fourth-seeded Delaware Blue Hens in the opening game of the CAA Championships on Wednesday morning in Wilmington, N.C. First pitch is set for 11 am at Brooks Field on the campus of UNC Wilmington.