Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/20)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-5 in a 9-5 loss to Tampa Bay. The Holly Hill native is batting .275 with 7 HR's and 16 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with a HR, RBI, a run scored and 2 K's in a 7-5 loss to Baltimore. The Stratford alum is batting .279 with 10 HR's and 29 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-4 with a run scored and a K in a 5-2 loss to Atlanta. The Stratford alum is batting .283 with 4 HR's and 16 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Called up to the majors on Saturday for the 2nd time in his career. Pitched 3.2 innings giving up 1 hit, 0 runs with 3 K's earning his first major league victory in a 12-8 win over Colorado. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 3 K's in 3.2 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Game PPD. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .282 with 4 HR's and 9 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Pitched 1 inning giving up