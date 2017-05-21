Police investigating robbery behind Peking Gourmet

According to officials, North Charleston Police officers responded to the 5300 block of Rivers Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a report of an alleged robbery.

Officers met with a male subject who stated he was behind Peking Gourmet when he was a approached by a male subject armed with a gun. The suspect demanded money and a cell phone and fled the scene.

The victim is not affiliated with the business.



Officers are still looking for the suspect.



This is a developing story, check back for details.



