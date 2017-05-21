Police investigating robbery behind Peking Gourmet

Quantcast

According to officials, North Charleston Police officers responded to the 5300 block of Rivers Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a report of an alleged robbery.

Officers met with a male subject who stated he was behind Peking Gourmet when he was a approached by a male subject armed with a gun. The suspect demanded money and a cell phone and fled the scene.

The victim is not affiliated with the business. 
 
Officers are still looking for the suspect.
 
This is a developing story, check back for details.
 

