Teens walk away from rollover crash with minor injuries

Crews from the Awendaw McClellanville Consolidated Fire Department responded to a wreck at Highway 17 near Ion Swamp Road at approximately 11:40 Saturday night.

Officials say two teenagers had been hurt in a rollover vehicle accident. Crews were able to treat both patients for their injuries, which were minor.

The actual incident location was about a mile and a half down Ion Swamp. The teens were able to get out of the vehicle and walk to Hwy 17. Both were taken by CCEMS to a local hospital.

Officials say this is the second off road incident involving teenagers in the district in the past two shifts, resulting in five injuries.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the accident.





