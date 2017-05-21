One person dead after hitting tree in overnight crash

One person is dead after an overnight crash in Berkeley County.



According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Sonny Collins, a Chevrolet Blazer ran off the right side of Halfway Creek Road in Berkeley County at 4 a.m. and collided with a tree.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle. He or she wearing a seat belt but was killed as a result of the crash.



The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.



We are waiting on the identity of the person to be released by the Berkeley County Coroner.



This is a developing story, check back for details.

