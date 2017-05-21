One dead in Berkeley Co. single car accident

One person is dead after an overnight accident in Berkeley County.

Authorities received a call at approximately 4 a.m. from a passing motorist of a single vehicle accident.

The accident occurred on Halfway Creek Road. When police arrived on the scene, they found 22-year-old Courtney Leann Adams.

Investigators determined that Adams, of the Mount Pleasant area, was traveling northeast when her SUV ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Adams was pronounced dead on the scene by Chief Deputy Coroner George Oliver.

The accident was investigated by the Berkeley County Coroner and the SC Highway Patrol.



