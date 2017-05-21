Deputies: 16-year-old drowned after going under in Edisto River

Colleton County law enforcement officials are investigating after a 16-year-old drowned in the Edisto River Sunday morning.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., Colleton County Sheriff’s Office received a call stating a male had went under the water in the Edisto River at the Colleton County State Park and no one had seen him resurface.

Deputies from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office along with Colleton County Fire-Rescue and Department of Natural Resources responded.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue was dispatched to the Colleton State Park, located at 147 Wayside Lane. It is located off of Jefferies Hwy (US Hwy 15) at the Colleton/Dorchester County line on the Edisto River.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue dispatched a boat, two ambulances, two Supervisors and rescue divers to the scene.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Fire-Rescue, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County EMS and DNR also responded, several with boats.

Colleton had a crew at the state park on the south side of the river where the incident occurred and where the victim’s family was located.

Most units, including Colleton’s Rescue Divers responded to the north side of the river in Dorchester County where a boat landing is located. It is directly across from the incident location.

Fire-Rescue Divers began searching where witnesses reported the teenager was last seen.

A diver located the victim’s body approximately five minutes after entering the water. A 16-year-old male was located at 12:43 p.m. and was confirmed decease by medical personnel on scene, according to deputies.

He had been under the water for close to an hour and had no signs of life, according to officials.

He was recovered from the river, transferred to a Sheriff’s Office boat, then taken back to the boat landing and placed in an ambulance to wait on the Coroner’s Office to arrive.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office transported to victim’s body to MUSC.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.