Deputies: 16-year-old drowned after going under in Edisto River

Colleton County law enforcement officials are investigating after a 16-year-old drowned in the Edisto River Sunday morning.
The Coast Guard sector Charleston held an open house to kick-off National Safe Boating Week.
Charleston County deputies are investigating a wreck involving an overturned vehicle, according to dispatch.
Clippers were buzzing today as dozens of people stepped up to "brave the shave" for kids with cancer. Today was the annual St. Baldrick's event, which gives every day people a chance to be a hero.
Bishops beat Seneca 4-2 in deciding game to clinch championship
