CCSO investigating overturned vehicle on Palmetto Commerce Pkwy.

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Live 5) (Source: Live 5)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Charleston County deputies are investigating a wreck involving an overturned vehicle, according to dispatch.

The wreck is in the area of Palmetto Commerce Parkway and Weber Drive.

Witnesses reported that Palmetto Commerce in both directions was shut down.

At this time, it is unknown if injuries are involved.

