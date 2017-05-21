Lowcountry residents participate in going bald for cancer research

Clippers were buzzing today as dozens of people stepped up to "brave the shave" for kids with cancer.

Today was the annual St. Baldrick's event, which gives every day people a chance to be a hero.

Whether you chose to get a clean shave, volunteer, or make a donation, all proceeds go towards cancer research for children.

St. Baldrick's has raised more funds in childhood cancer research than any other organization, not including the U-S government.

