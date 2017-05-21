Ringling Bros., Barnum & Bailey to host final show

It’s the end of an American tradition Sunday night, as the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus puts on its very last show at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island.

“There’s a feeling of adoration, pride, in the fact that I’ve been a part of an American institution,” Ringmaster Jonathan Lee Iverson said.

For the past 146 people the circus has made us laugh, holler, and whoop with its perfectly practiced choreography and death defying stunts.

But its the animals that eventually led to the troupe’s downfall, or rather the lack thereof.

“Removing the elephants from the touring units, we saw a very sharp drop in attendance,” Field Entertainment’s Chief Operating Officer Juliette Feld said. “Much greater than we anticipated.”

Management removed the elephants last year as a response to animal cruelty allegations.

The final performance is at 7 p.m., and is expected to be live streamed on Facebook Live.

