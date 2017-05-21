RiverDogs win third straight over GreenJackets

Lefty starter Phillip Diehl remained undefeated in his minor league career as the Charleston RiverDogs scored four unanswered to take their third straight over the Augusta GreenJackets with a 4-2 victory in front of 5,003 on Sunday evening at Joe Riley Park.

Diehl (5-0, 2.70 ) collected his 5th win of the season going six strong innings surrendering five hits with seven strike outs. Garrett Mundell closed out the ninth with a 1-2-3 quiet inning to seal the win for the RiverDogs.

With the win, the RiverDogs (22-21) now sit six games back of first-place Greenville, with 15 of their final 27 games of the first half coming against teams ahead of them in the standings.

Augusta (13-28) got on the board first in the second and third innings. Diehl surrendered just his second home run of his career to left fielder Jacob Heyward on a blast to center field. Center fielder Ashford Fulmer hit a two out double and was brought in by an RBI single from right fielder Sandro Fabian.

Charleston took the lead in bottom half of the third inning. Right fielder Ben Ruta singled then advanced to third on a wild pick off attempt from pitcher Stephen Woods, Jr. (2-4, 2.97). Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera walked then center fielder Estevan Florial singled to score Ruta. Following Florial's seventh stolen base of the season shortstop Hoy Jun Park brought gave the RiverDogs a 3-2 lead with a single to right field.

Charleston added much needed insurance in the fifth. Cabrera doubled then was brought in by another two-bagger from catcher Eduardo Navas to make it 4-2.

Christian Morris struck out the side in the seventh as part of a pair of perfect innings to bridge the gap between Diehl and Mundell.

Woods suffered his fourth loss of the season despite going seven innings and striking out ten RiverDogs.



-per Charleston RiverDogs