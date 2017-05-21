Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/21)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-4 with a HR, 2 RBI, a run scored, a walk and a K in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay. The Holly Hill native is batting .282 with 8 HR's and 18 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with a run scored in a 3-1 win over Baltimore. The Stratford alum is batting .278 with 10 HR's and 29 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Did not play in a 3-2 win over Atlanta. The Stratford alum is batting .283 with 4 HR's and 16 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 6-4 loss to Colorado. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 3 K's in 3.2 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-2 with a walk and 2 K's in a 4-2 win over Jackson. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .277 with 4 HR's and 9 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 15-0 win over Daytona. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with a 45.00 ERA and 2 K's in 1 inning.