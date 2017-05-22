Authorities investigating burglary at West Ashley convenience store

Cash was taken in a breaking and entering incident at a convenience store Monday morning.

An officer investigating an alarm at the Quick Stop on Ashley River Road near Playground Road around 4 a.m. found the front door open and bent near the lock, a sign of forced entry.

Once inside, he found the cash register drawer and change scattered on the floor.

Officials say less than $85 was taken.

