Authorities investigating burglary at West Ashley convenience store

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Cash was taken in a breaking and entering incident at a convenience store Monday morning. 

An officer investigating an alarm at the Quick Stop on Ashley River Road near Playground Road around 4 a.m. found the front door open and bent near the lock, a sign of forced entry.

Once inside, he found the cash register drawer and change scattered on the floor.

Officials say less than $85 was taken. 

