CPD responding to reported robbery at convenience store

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Officers are responding to a possible robbery in West Ashley.

Charleston County dispatchers say an incident was called in at the Quick Stop on the 1300 block of Ashley River Road just after 4 a.m.

This is a developing story. We've reached out to officials for more details. 

