CPD responds to reported robbery at convenience store

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Officers responded to a possible robbery in West Ashley early Monday morning.

Charleston County dispatchers say an incident was called in at the Quick Stop on the 1300 block of Ashley River Road just after 4 a.m.

This is a developing story. We've reached out to officials for more details. 

