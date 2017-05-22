Quantcast

Coroner identifies man killed in car accident on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a 32-year-old man who died in a car accident on Johns Island early Monday morning. 

Authorities identified the man as Nathan McRae of Johns Island 

The incident was called in at 3:35 a.m. on the 3,000 block of Plow Ground Road, across from Cedar Spring Baptist Church. 

The driver was declared dead on scene. Investigators determined the car hit a tree. 

The street was blocked between River Road and Bohicket Road in both directions as authorities investigated.

