Coroner identifies man killed in car accident on Johns Island

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a 32-year-old man who died in a car accident on Johns Island early Monday morning.

Authorities identified the man as Nathan McRae of Johns Island

The incident was called in at 3:35 a.m. on the 3,000 block of Plow Ground Road, across from Cedar Spring Baptist Church.

The driver was declared dead on scene. Investigators determined the car hit a tree.

The street was blocked between River Road and Bohicket Road in both directions as authorities investigated.

