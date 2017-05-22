One killed in crash on Plow Ground Road

One person was killed after a car careened off a tree-lined roadway and crashed early Monday morning, officials say.

The incident was called in at 3:35 a.m. on the 3,000 block of Plow Ground Road, across from Cedar Spring Baptist Church.

The street was blocked between River Road and Bohicket Road in both directions as authorities investigated.

A Live 5 News crew on scene says it was reopened shortly after 7 a.m.

The Charleston County Coroner will identify the victim.

