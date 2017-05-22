Part of Plow Ground Road blocked after car careens off roadway, coroner on scene

Emergency crews are responding to a single-vehicle crash on the 3,000 block of Plow Ground Road, across from Cedar Spring Baptist Church.

The street is blocked between River Road and Bohicket Road in both directions as authorities investigate.

It appears the car careened off the tree-lined roadway.

The Charleston County Coroner was spotted on scene. The incident was called in at 3:35 a.m., Charleston County dispatchers say.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.