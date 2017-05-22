TUNE IN NOW: Part of Plow Ground Road blocked after car careens off roadway; CPD responding to reported robbery

Here are our top stores. Catch these headlines and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.

1. CPD responding to reported robbery at convenience store

Officers were called to the Quick Stop on Ashley River Road just after 4 a.m. Tune in at 5 a.m. as this story develops.

2. Deputies called to early-morning crash

Part of Plow Ground Road is blocked after a car careened off the roadway. Aaron Maybin has more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.

3. With hopes for peace uncertain, Trump to visit Israel

President Donald Trump will make his first visit to Israel with few concrete ideas of solving a problem that has vexed presidents for decades. Read more.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.