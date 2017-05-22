TUNE IN NOW: Part of Plow Ground Road blocked after car careens off roadway; CPD responding to reported robbery

Here are our top stores. Catch these headlines and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
1. CPD responding to reported robbery at convenience store
Officers were called to the Quick Stop on Ashley River Road just after 4 a.m. Tune in at 5 a.m. as this story develops.
2. Deputies called to early-morning crash
Part of Plow Ground Road is blocked after a car careened off the roadway. Aaron Maybin has more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
3. With hopes for peace uncertain, Trump to visit Israel
President Donald Trump will make his first visit to Israel with few concrete ideas of solving a problem that has vexed presidents for decades. Read more.
Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle crash on the 3000 block of Plow Ground Rd. on John's Island.More >>
Officers are responding to a reported robbery in West Ashley.More >>
Colleton County law enforcement officials are investigating after a 16-year-old drowned in the Edisto River Sunday morning.More >>
The Coast Guard sector Charleston held an open house to kick-off National Safe Boating Week.More >>
It’s the end of an American tradition Sunday night, as the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus puts on its very last show at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island.More >>
