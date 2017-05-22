Quantcast

Charleston restaurant hiring right now

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Rappahannock Oyster Bar is hiring right now in preparation for the busy tourist season.

The restaurant is looking for oyster shuckers and line cooks.

The restaurant is located at 701 E Bay Street in Charleston.  

The job offers competitive pay, flexible scheduling and hours and free parking, according to a recent job announcement.

To apply, email your contact information and resume to kevink@rroysters.com.

