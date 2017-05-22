Coastal's Cunningham Wins 3rd Sun Belt Pitcher Weekly Honor

Coastal Carolina Golden Spikes Award candidate Alex Cunningham was voted Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season after tying a CCU record with 14 strikeouts this past Thursday versus Appalachian State. In addition, Cunningham is in the running for the Golden Spikes Gold Standard Performance honor for the second time this season. (Fans can vote for Cunningham on the Golden Spike official Twitter page: @USAGoldenSpikes.)

Pitching in his final game at Springs Brooks Stadium, Cunningham set the stage early for a memorable performance as he struck out the first two batters on just six pitches. We went on to retire each of the first 12 batters he faced before allowing a leadoff infield single in the fifth. When all was said and done, Cunningham tied both the CCU and his own record with 14 strikeouts, including all three outs of the eighth inning. Cunningham returned to the mound in the top of the ninth, but only lasted one batter (getting a ground out) as he had thrown 120 pitches plus the staff wanted the fans to have the ability to show their appreciation for Cunningham’s career by giving him that stage during the pitching change.

Coastal Carolina will serve as the #1 seed at this week’s Sun Belt Championship, played at Statesboro, Ga., on the campus of Georgia Southern. (All games of the tournament will be on ESPN3). The following is the tournament schedule:

Tuesday, May 23 (start of single-elimination)

GM 1: #7 Arkansas State vs. #10 Georgia State • 3:00 pm

GM 2: #8 Texas State vs. #9 Little Rock • 6:30 pm

Wednesday, May 24 (start of double-elimination)

GM 3: #3 South Alabama vs. #6 Troy • 9 am

GM 4: #2 UTA vs. 1st Rd Winner (High Seed) • 12:30 pm

GM 5: #1 Coastal vs. 1st Rd Winner (Low Seed) • 4 pm

GM 6: #4 Louisiana vs. #5 Georgia Southern • 7:30 pm

Thursday, May 25

GM 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 • 9 am

GM 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 • 12.30 pm

GM 9: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 • 4 pm

GM 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 • 7:30 pm

Friday, May 26

GM 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 9 • 3 pm

GM 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 10 • 6:30 pm

Saturday, May 27

GM 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 11 • 9 am

GM 14: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 12 • 12:30 pm

*GM 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Loser Game 13 • 4 pm

*GM 16: Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 14 • 7:30 pm

NOTE: Games 15 & 16 are “if necessary” games

Sunday, May 28

Winner take all Championship • 1 pm