Washburn, Clawson among honorees for The Citadel Hall of Fame

Veteran Director of Sports Medicine Andy Clawson, who begins his 45th season on the Bulldogs’ sidelines this fall and Steve Arrington, the 1973 Southern Conference Baseball Player of the Year, lead a list of six individuals who make up The Citadel – Gene Moore III ’50 Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017.

Also entering the Hall are football defensive back Francis “Pete” Grant, basketball and football standout Cliff Washburn, javelin thrower Kristopher Kut and Gil Kirkman, owner of The Citadel Radio Network. Clawson and Kirkman will be enshrined as honorary members.

“I am ecstatic that we are able to recognize these six people who have helped shape the Bulldogs’ history,” The Citadel athletic director Jim Senter said. “Each of this year’s inductees have represented The Citadel’s core values of honor, duty and respect in competition and throughout their life. I would like to thank the Hall of Fame committee for their diligent work in selecting this year’s inductees from a list of deserving nominees. I’m looking forward to officially welcoming Steve, Andy, Pete, Cliff, Kris and Gil back in September to celebrate this tremendous accomplishment.”

The six will be inducted during a banquet that is sponsored by The Citadel Alumni Association on Friday, Sept. 8, at the Holliday Alumni Center on campus and recognized at halftime of The Citadel’s football game against Presbyterian on Sept. 9. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Athletic Hall of Fame.

This year’s induction class increases the membership of the Hall of Fame to 195 individuals. The Hall, which originated in 1977, is located in the lobby of McAlister Field House on campus.

ANDY CLAWSON (Honorary; El Dorado, Ark.)

Andy Clawson arrived on The Citadel campus in the summer of 1973 as the head athletic trainer and remains the college’s first and only director of sports medicine. He has treated literally thousands of cadet-athletes, members of the Corps of Cadets, coaches, staff, and the entire Citadel community with sports-related injuries and rehabilitation, while overseeing hundreds of student trainers, many of whom have gone on to become head athletics trainers/sports medicine directors. He was enshrined in the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA) Hall of Fame in 2010, the Arkansas Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame in 2016 and honored with a Distinguished Alumnus Award from Henderson State (Ark.) in 2002. Clawson was also recognized by the state with the Fred Hoover Award in in 1998, by The Citadel with the Palmetto Award in 2009 and the Outstanding Service Award in 1992, and in 2013, was awarded lifetime membership in The Citadel Alumni Association Lifetime Membership for his continued service to the Corps of Cadets.

STEVE ARRINGTON ’73 (Baseball; Hanahan, SC)

A Lowcountry native, Steve Arrington was a right fielder/pitcher who was the 1973 Southern Conference baseball player of the year as he led the league in strikeouts (93 in 65 innings), home runs (6) and RBI (28). Named to the South Carolina College Coaches All-Star team at both positions, Arrington was a member of the 1971 SoCon Championship team (22-9) under Coach Chal Port. He had a pair of one-hitters, and held the school single-season record for total strikeouts (213 in 196 innings in 1973), complete games (8 in 1972), and shutouts (3 in 1971), and was second in ERA (0.96 in 1973). After graduation, he spent nearly 30 years in the U.S. Air Force in worldwide assignments and attained the rank of full colonel

FRANCIS “PETE” GRANT ’66 (Football; Greer, SC)

A three-time letterman who recorded interceptions and receptions, Francis “Pete” Grant helped the Bulldogs to be the Southern Conference’s top-ranked and the nation’s seventh-best defense in 1964. Playing for Coach Eddie Teague, Grant, as a junior, led the team in interceptions and punt returns, was second in scoring and third in receiving. The lone member of the team to play both ways his senior year (1965), Grant was a co-captain who led the secondary that was ranked third in the nation. He was first-team All-Southern Conference, first-team All-State and voted the team’s most valuable player.

CLIFF WASHBURN ‘02 (Basketball/Football, Henrietta, NC)

The first athlete in Southern Conference history to be named player of the week in both football and basketball, Cliff Washburn was a 1,000-point scorer for coach Pat Dennis then played one season at defensive end for Coach Ellis Johnson. In basketball, he was the college’s 21st member of the 1,000-point club (1,024 total) and is one of only five players in program history to lead the team in rebounding for three consecutive seasons. As a football standout, he set the single-season record of 12 sacks, recorded 56 tackles and 20 tackles for loss. He participated in the 2002 East-West Shrine Game and the Hula Bowl, and is the lone Bulldog ever to play in both bowls. He signed a free agent contract in 2003 with the New York Giants and played in the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Toronto Argonauts, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Saskatchewan Roughriders, Las Vegas Locomotives and Edmonton Eskimos organizations as an offensive lineman.

KRISTOPHER KUT ‘00 (Track and Field, Andover, NJ)

A three-time Southern Conference champion in the javelin (1997, 1998 & 1999), Kristopher Kut added another all-conference honor when he finished second in 1999. He held the school record in the javelin (204’-10” that he broke during the State Championships, which he won) for 14 years until two throwers he coached topped it in 2015. During his career, he captured first place 14 times out of 37 opportunities (38 percent), won first place in six of 12 chances his senior year, and was a top-3 finisher in 30 of 37 meets (81 percent). A four-time letterwinner who was twice named the team captain, Kut was a Dean’s List recipient who held rank in the Corps of Cadets and who was a member of the college’s inaugural student-athlete advisory committee. Kut has been an assistant track and field coach at The Citadel since he graduated.

GIL KIRKMAN (Honorary, Mt. Pleasant, SC)

Owner of The Citadel Sports Network, Gil Kirkman and his company, Kirkman Broadcasting, Inc., have held the college’s radio rights since 1986 and expanded it from one local station to a statewide network of 15 affiliates. The Citadel was one of his first clients when he began his company, and he has been a loyal supporter of the institution and its intercollegiate athletic teams. He continues to provide the football, basketball and baseball teams with a first-class network, which has been the envy of many in the Southern Conference. He also hires the “Voice(s) of The Citadel Bulldogs” and for many years ran the coaches shows on regional television that aired in 13 states. Having attended Hargrave Military Academy, it prompted his affinity for all military schools and because of that background, he adopted The Citadel as his local favorite college. Kirkman Broadcasting currently has 10 radio stations.