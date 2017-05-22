Inmates escape from Williamsburg Co. federal prison, return same evening

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has confirmed that a human foot found at the Charleston Marina and remains found at a marsh behind The Citadel belong to a missing North Charleston man.More >>
Tuesday an autopsy will be conducted on the Walterboro teen who reportedly drowned in the Edisto River Sunday.More >>
A portion of Sewee Road is closed after a dump truck overturned in Awendaw Monday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say three inmates escaped from a federal prison in Williamsburg County and returned back to the prison a couple of hours later.More >>
NOAA will release its initial outlook for the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season Thursday.More >>
