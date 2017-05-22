Quantcast

Inmates escape from Williamsburg Co. federal prison, return same evening

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities say three inmates escaped from a federal prison in Williamsburg County and returned a couple of hours later. 

The US Department of Justice says the incident happened at the Federal Correctional Institution on Highway 521 outside of Salters. 

According to officials, at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the inmates were discovered missing during an impromptu count. 

"However, each inmate returned back to the Satellite Prison Camp at 8:00 p.m. the same evening," government officials said. 

Authorities say local law enforcement was immediately notified upon the discovery and an internal investigation was initiated. 

A report states the satellite prison camp is a 128 bed, minimum security facility which houses non-violent offenders and is not enclosed by a fence.  

