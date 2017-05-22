Quantcast

Portion of Sewee Road closed after dump truck overturns in Awendaw

A portion of Sewee Road is closed after a dump truck overturned in Awendaw Monday afternoon. 

Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say the incident is on Sewee Rd at Bulls Island Road. 

Charleston County deputies are on scene and are asking motorist to avoid the area if possible. 

