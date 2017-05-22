Quantcast

Sewee Road reopened after dump truck overturns in Awendaw

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Sewee Road has reopened after a dump truck overturned in Awendaw Monday afternoon. 

Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say the incident was on Sewee Rd at Bulls Island Road. 

Charleston County deputies also responded to the scene.  

The driver was not injured, according to CCSO officials. 

