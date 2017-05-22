Coroner identifies human foot found in marina, remains at Citadel as missing man

Picture of the shoe found at the Charleston Marina which contained the foot. (Source: CPD)

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has confirmed that a human foot found at the Charleston Marina and remains found at a marsh behind The Citadel belong to a missing North Charleston man.

Authorities say the individual has been identified as 20-year-old Everett Middleton who was reported missing on Dec. 23, 2016.

"Identification was made through DNA testing in which specimens from both the foot and the other remains were compared to an existing DNA profile for the decedent," Coroner Rae Wooten said. "At this time the “Cause” and “Manner” of death remain “Undetermined” pending further investigation."

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say their department's harbor patrol and Charleston County sheriff's deputies were searching a marsh area of The Citadel when they found what appeared to be skeletal remains.

Officials with The Citadel said the officers who found the remains were looking for a body in connection to a severed foot that was found in the area of the Charleston Marina last week.

