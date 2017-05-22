Growth in Summerville expected to continue

Growth, growth and more growth!

Over the last several years, the Town of Summerville has seen hundreds of people moving to the area. And officials expect the expansion to continue.

Jessi Shuler, the Director of Planning for the town of Summerville, said back in the 1970s and 80s, there were about 3,000 people living in the town limit. At last check – there are now nearly 50,000. Shuler said if we were to include the entire Summerville area – there could be up to 150,000 to 200,000 people.

Shuler added, while they are excited about the prospects of continued growth, they want to make sure they keep downtown Summerville the way it is.

“It’s important to keep a balanced mix between new growth and the historic and quaint feel of downtown,” Shuler said.

There’s mixed reviews of neighbors living in Summerville. While some are skeptical – others are excited. Officials say prices are cheaper in Summerville than Charleston or Mount Pleasant. And with more people moving here – businesses and restaurants are following suit.

“Growth is crazy with the businesses too,” Connie Jackson, a resident of Summerville, said.

Jackson moved back to Summerville about four years ago to be closer to her parents.

She said everyone in her family has noticed the changes taking place, especially her mom.

“She’s always pointing out the different areas in town and saying that used to be this and this used to be that and what it was like when she was a little girl,” Jackson said. “It’s still a beautiful area and it still kind of has that small town feel.”

But Jackson said she thinks there’s a problem with the traffic.

“I wish there was something they could do to make that go away.”

As of right now, officials believe the growth in the area will remain steady or even increase.

“You have to be open to more growth. If you’re not growing, you’re dying,” Shuler added.

