Two people injured,one in custody after shooting at Goose Creek neighborhood

Two people have been shot and one person is in custody following an altercation at a Goose Creek neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says the incident is on Gator Drive off of Redbank Road.

According to BCSO officials, the incident happened at 4:50 p.m.

"This is an active situation and we do not have many details that can be released at this time," BCSO officials said."What we do know is that two people were shot by a person after some sort of altercation."

The two victims were transported to the hospital.

"We have a subject in custody while we investigate the situation," authorities said."Once more information can be released, it will be."

Residents reported deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, officers with Goose Creek police and EMS crews in the area.

According to witnesses, there appears to be two crime scenes in the area with crews blocking a portion of the road as law enforcement investigates the case.

