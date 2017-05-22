Two people injured,one in custody after shooting at Goose Creek neighborhood

Two people have been shot following an altercation at a Goose Creek neighborhood.More >>
Two people have been shot following an altercation at a Goose Creek neighborhood.More >>
Berkeley County deputies are searching for a convicted sex offender they say has absconded and failed to register.More >>
Berkeley County deputies are searching for a convicted sex offender they say has absconded and failed to register.More >>
The Charleston County School board is meeting Monday evening for the first time since a controversial shuffling of staff members at several schools and a popular principal's resignation.More >>
The Charleston County School board is meeting Monday evening for the first time since a controversial shuffling of staff members at several schools and a popular principal's resignation.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has confirmed that a human foot found at the Charleston Marina and remains found at a marsh behind The Citadel belong to a missing North Charleston man.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has confirmed that a human foot found at the Charleston Marina and remains found at a marsh behind The Citadel belong to a missing North Charleston man.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a 32-year-old man who died in a car accident on Johns Island early Monday morning.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a 32-year-old man who died in a car accident on Johns Island early Monday morning.More >>