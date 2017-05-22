TAKE A STAND: Memorial Day

Crews are responding to a reported fire at the Sewee Outpost in Awendaw.More >>
Crews are responding to a reported fire at the Sewee Outpost in Awendaw.More >>
Strong to severe storms may come to the Lowcountry after lunch Tuesday following heavy rainfall overnight and a few scattered morning showers.More >>
Strong to severe storms may come to the Lowcountry after lunch Tuesday following heavy rainfall overnight and a few scattered morning showers.More >>
Those interested in being extras in the first season of Mr. Mercedes will have one last chance in the Lowcountry this week.More >>
Those interested in being extras in the first season of Mr. Mercedes will have one last chance in the Lowcountry this week.More >>
The Charleston County School board is meeting Monday evening for the first time since a controversial shuffling of staff members at several schools and a popular principal's resignation.More >>
The Charleston County School board is meeting Monday evening for the first time since a controversial shuffling of staff members at several schools and a popular principal's resignation.More >>
Two people have been shot following an altercation at a Goose Creek neighborhood.More >>
Two people have been shot following an altercation at a Goose Creek neighborhood.More >>