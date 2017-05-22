TAKE A STAND: Memorial Day

Since 1971, Memorial Day has been observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

The remembrance dates back to the years following the Civil War and was originally known as Decoration Day.

Some people go to parades. Others observe the upcoming holiday by visiting cemeteries or memorial services.

What some may not know is in the year 2000, Congress passed a law asking Americans to pause for one minute at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day to remember and honor the fallen. If you start with the American Revolution, that's more than 1.1 million Americans killed in all U.S. wars.

Including the war on terror, that's 12 different wars, but one single mission: to protect and defend our freedom.

Their memory deserves so much more than one holiday a year.

