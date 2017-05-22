TAKE A STAND: Holiday Travel

In addition to honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military, for many Americans, Memorial Day is also the unofficial start to summer.

The upcoming long weekend means a lot of people on the road, many headed here to the beaches of South Carolina. AAA estimates almost 40 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles.

This holiday travel period is one of the deadliest. In some states, studies show travelers are more than nine times more likely to die in a crash than on any other weekend of the year.

If you're planning a trip, be careful. Don't drink and drive. Refuse to ride with others who have been drinking. Don't text and drive.

Enjoy the holiday, and come home safe.

