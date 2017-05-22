CCSD meets for first time since shuffling school staff, principal's resignation

The Charleston County School board is meeting Monday evening for the first time since a controversial shuffling of staff members at several schools and a popular principal's resignation.

It will be the public's first chance to speak directly to the board about its concerns following backlash over the last few weeks.

Charleston County School District Supt. Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is expected to answer questions from the public.

More than 200 people protested outside the school board's building in downtown Charleston over the reassignment of James B. Edwards Elementary School Jake Rambo and West Ashley High School Principal Lee Runyon.

Rambo sent his resignation to the school district's board of trustees via email at 6 p.m. Tuesday. In the letter, he said he plans to resign from his position in June and makes several accusations regarding what he calls his reassignment to another school. The letter alleges Rambo was being transferred to another school because of low MAP scores at JBE. Rambo also claimed he was asked to lie to the public about this transfer, rather saying it was “[his] decision to leave JBE and that [he was] ‘called’ to lead a school with students who need [him] more.”

The following day, the school district issued a statement in response to Rambo's letter that stated the district regretted Rambo's decision to resign but was "disappointed in the way he has chosen to handle this matter, and with the disruptions that his misrepresentations have created for his school."

Concerns with principal reassignments and teacher evaluations brought out more than 100 people in protest on May 8. Teachers, students and parents upset with actions being taken by the district said they want to put an end to it. The district's Board of Trustees Chair Kate Darby said it is a process that happens every school year.

Principals are employed by the district, not by a specific school, she said.

