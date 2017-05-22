Deputies: Search underway for convicted sex offender who disappeared, didn't register

Berkeley County deputies are searching for a convicted sex offender they say has absconded and failed to register.

Nicholas Kyle Mazyck, 50, was last known to live in the Santos Lane in the Moncks Corner, deputies say.

Deputies say they have reason to believe he is still in the area but they have not been able to locate him, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

Mazyck was originally convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in 1997 and an active warrant has been issued for his arrest, the post states.

Deputies say Mazyck was last known to be 175 pounds and he stands 5’08” tall with hazel eye color.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Mazyck is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at 843-554-4412 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

