Dozens of Berkeley County vets get "pinned" at council meeting

By Lisa Weismann, Anchor
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

More than 100 Berkeley County Vietnam War veterans received commemorative lapel pins at the County Council meeting on Monday evening.

The veterans were also thanked for their service.

The ceremony was a part of 50th anniversary tribute to the service members who fought in the Vietnam War.

