Police seek public's help after woman reportedly sexually assaulted during home invasion

The Charleston Police Department is asking the public's help in a West Ashley case where a woman says someone broke into her home and sexually assaulted her.

According to police, the home invasion and sexual assault happened between 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Monday at a Chadwick Drive residence.

"According to the victim, she was awakened by a black male who had entered her residence," CPD officials said.

A report states that during the incident, the victim was sexually assaulted.

"After the assault, the suspect left the residence in an unknown direction," police said.

Since the incident was reported, detectives and crime scene technicians have been processing the crime scene, canvassing the neighborhood for evidence, and conducting proactive patrols throughout the area.

"These activities will continue as the investigation progresses," police said. "Police are asking for the community’s assistance in solving this crime."

"If any community members or citizens were in the area prior to the incident, or between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. or after the incident occurred and saw anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, or may have surveillance video of the area around Chadwick Drive, please immediately call 843 743 7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111," Charleston police officials said in a statement.

