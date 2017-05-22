Two men arrested in connection to gas station shooting in Walterboro

Investigators have arrested two men in connection to a shooting at a gas station in Colleton County.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office arrested Marcus Ray Goins and Christopher Rayshawn Brown.

The suspects' arrest stems from an incident on the morning of May 12 where deputies responded to the Orange Store on 1531 Hampton Street in Walterboro in regards to a shooting near the gas pumps.

The sheriff's office says although no one was injured, there were a number of people at the store and in the line of fire.

Investigators say using surveillance video from the store they were able to obtain warrants for Brown, who is seen driving a green Nissan Altima, and Goins , who was the driver of a black Chevy Silverado. According to authorities, the Silverado was reported stolen out of Bamberg Police Department.

On Monday afternoon, Brown turned himself into authorities at the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

He faces charges for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

At 7:45 p.m., CCSO deputies along with agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division apprehended Goins in the Cottageville area.

Goins was wanted on warrants for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and receiving stolen goods/possession of a stolen vehicle.

