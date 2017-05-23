TUNE IN NOW: The latest in the deadly bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert; President Trump meets with Palestinian leader

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.

1. At least 22 dead after suspected explosion at Ariana Grande concert in England

Officials are treating the deadly incident as a terror attack until they have more information. Read more.

2. Trump tests waters for Mideast peace in meeting with Abbas

President Donald Trump traveled Tuesday through the barrier ringing biblical Bethlehem to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Read more.

3. A taste of Hollywood in the Holy city

Coming up at 5 a.m., how you can sign up to be in the final filming days of a TV series.

