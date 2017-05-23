TUNE IN NOW: The latest in the deadly bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert; President Trump meets with Palestinian leader

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
1. At least 22 dead after suspected explosion at Ariana Grande concert in England
Officials are treating the deadly incident as a terror attack until they have more information. Read more.
2. Trump tests waters for Mideast peace in meeting with Abbas
President Donald Trump traveled Tuesday through the barrier ringing biblical Bethlehem to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Read more.
3. A taste of Hollywood in the Holy city
Coming up at 5 a.m., how you can sign up to be in the final filming days of a TV series.
Crews are responding to a reported fire at the Sewee Outpost in Awendaw.More >>
Strong to severe storms may come to the Lowcountry after lunch Tuesday following heavy rainfall overnight and a few scattered morning showers.More >>
Those interested in being extras in the first season of Mr. Mercedes will have one last chance in the Lowcountry this week.More >>
The Charleston County School board is meeting Monday evening for the first time since a controversial shuffling of staff members at several schools and a popular principal's resignation.More >>
Two people have been shot following an altercation at a Goose Creek neighborhood.More >>
