Last call for Mr. Mercedes casting

The front cover art for the book Mr. Mercedes by Stephen King.

Those interested in being extras in the first season of Mr. Mercedes will have one last chance in the Lowcountry this week.

Based on the novel by Stephen King, the TV drama has been filming in the area for several months and casting officials are looking for extras for their final episode.

At 11:34 p.m. Monday, the casting group said they still had several openings to fill for Wednesday.

Those interested should submit for consideration at mrmercedesrequest@gmail.com with heading “GALA AVAIL.”

Applicants are being asked to include a current photo along with their name, phone number, age, height, weight, clothing sizes, vehicle color/make/model/year and their city and state.

The MR. MERCEDES series is really good. And if you watch closely, you just might see yours truly. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 25, 2017

